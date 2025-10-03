LB Matt Milano, DT Ed Oliver are questionable for Sunday Night Football

The Bills could see the return of two key defenders this week.

Linebacker Matt Milano (pectoral) and defensive tackle Ed Oliver (ankle) were limited in all three practices this week. The Bills list them as questionable to play in Sunday’s game against the Patriots.

Milano was injured in the Week 2 win over the Jets and has sat out two games; Oliver was injured in the week leading up to Week 2 and has missed the past three games.

The Bills also list offensive lineman Spencer Brown (calf) and defensive tackle T.J. Sanders (knee) as questionable. Sanders landed on the report Thursday and was limited again on Friday.

Cornerback Dorian Strong (neck) and linebacker Dorian Williams (knee) will not play.

Williams started the past two games in Milano’s place, but he injured his knee late in Sunday’s victory over the Saints and did not practice all week. Strong popped up on the injury report on Thursday.