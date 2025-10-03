 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_showmesomething_251003.jpg
PFT Draft: Show me something, Week 5
nbc_pft_grudenupdate_251003.jpg
Court denies request for rehearing in Gruden case
nbc_pft_patsbills_251003.jpg
Can Patriots match up against Bills in Week 5?

Other PFT Content

Baltimore Ravens v Kansas City Chiefs
Ravens jump out to 7-0 lead in Kansas City
Los Angeles Rams v Philadelphia Eagles
Davante Adams, DeForest Buckner both active for Rams-Colts
bigshield2.jpg
It’s Week 4 Big Shield giveaway time
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_showmesomething_251003.jpg
PFT Draft: Show me something, Week 5
nbc_pft_grudenupdate_251003.jpg
Court denies request for rehearing in Gruden case
nbc_pft_patsbills_251003.jpg
Can Patriots match up against Bills in Week 5?

Other PFT Content

Baltimore Ravens v Kansas City Chiefs
Ravens jump out to 7-0 lead in Kansas City
Los Angeles Rams v Philadelphia Eagles
Davante Adams, DeForest Buckner both active for Rams-Colts
bigshield2.jpg
It’s Week 4 Big Shield giveaway time
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

LB Matt Milano, DT Ed Oliver are questionable for Sunday Night Football

  
Published October 3, 2025 03:41 PM

The Bills could see the return of two key defenders this week.

Linebacker Matt Milano (pectoral) and defensive tackle Ed Oliver (ankle) were limited in all three practices this week. The Bills list them as questionable to play in Sunday’s game against the Patriots.

Milano was injured in the Week 2 win over the Jets and has sat out two games; Oliver was injured in the week leading up to Week 2 and has missed the past three games.

The Bills also list offensive lineman Spencer Brown (calf) and defensive tackle T.J. Sanders (knee) as questionable. Sanders landed on the report Thursday and was limited again on Friday.

Cornerback Dorian Strong (neck) and linebacker Dorian Williams (knee) will not play.

Williams started the past two games in Milano’s place, but he injured his knee late in Sunday’s victory over the Saints and did not practice all week. Strong popped up on the injury report on Thursday.