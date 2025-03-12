 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_allen_250312.jpg
Vikings address areas of weakness on the fly in FA
nbc_pft_hopkinstrade_250312.jpg
Hopkins’ reported deal with BAL ‘doesn’t say much’
nbc_pft_godwin_250312.jpg
Godwin explains decision to re-sign with Bucs

LB Tyrel Dodson to re-sign with Dolphins

  
Published March 12, 2025 09:34 AM

Linebacker Tyrel Dodson joined the Dolphins during the 2024 season and he’s set for a longer stay in Miami.

Dodson has agreed to terms on a new deal with the AFC East team. Jordan Schultz of Fox Sports reports that it is a two-year, $8.5 million deal.

The Dolphins claimed Dodson off of waivers from the Seahawks last November and he appeared in eight games for the team. He had started the first nine games of the year for Seattle and was the team’s leading tackler at the time he was cut loose.

Dodson signed with the Seahawks last year. He played 59 games and made 15 starts for the Bills over his first four professional seasons.