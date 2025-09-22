League office source on tush push chaos: “This is what the membership voted for”

Last week, the Eagles started early on multiple tush push plays. No flags were thrown. In response, the league told the game officials to “officiate it tight.”

This week, the Eagles started early on multiple tush push plays. And, of course, no flags were thrown.

As one source explained it on Sunday night, the play is “extremely difficult to officiate.” The officials looking down the line of scrimmage in real time have a hard time seeing when linemen get a split-second head start. And, obviously, the game officials don’t have the benefit of seeing slow-motion replays from multiple camera angles that reveal an uncalled false start.

But that’s the reality of continuing to keep the play on the books. As the same source said, “This is what the membership voted for.”

Specifically, 10 teams did. Twenty-two did not. And if the league can convince two of the 10 teams to move to the other column, the Eagles’ signature play will go the way of the dodo bird.