Leonard Floyd aims for 11 sacks in 2025

At his introductory news conference, Falcons edge rusher Leonard Floyd was asked what he will bring to the defense. Floyd called himself “a smoking gun.”

“Picture third down,” Floyd said, via Terrin Waack of the team website. “Third-and-6. Third-and-7. It’s time to get the quarterback. That’s when I show up. That’s what I’m here for.”

In nine seasons, Floyd twice has had double-digit sacks. He totaled 10.5 in 2020 and 2023.

Floyd, who has 66.5 career sacks, has had at least 8.5 sacks in each of the past five seasons.

His 2025 goal is a career-best 11 sacks.

“Getting my highest amount of sacks in one season, that’s my goal,” Floyd said. “It’s always been my goal, every season.”

Vic Beasley, who had 15.5 sacks in 2016, is the last Falcons player to have a double-digit sack season. The Falcons ranked 31st in the NFL with 31 sacks, led by Arnold Ebiketie’s six.

Floyd said he can help.

“We both know that I can do multiple things in the defense, and I’ve played in multiple schemes,” Floyd said. “I’m going to go out and do what I do best: buy into the playbook and buy into the coaching as well.”