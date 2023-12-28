Leonard Floyd returns to full practice, Micah Hyde and A.J. Epenesa remain limited

One Bills edge rusher returned to full practice participation on Thursday while another was a limited participant in practice for the second straight day.

Leonard Floyd was listed as a non-participant in practice on Wednesday due to wrist and rib injuries as well as a need to rest. Floyd was back to full participation levels on Thursday, though, and that bodes well for his chances of playing against the Patriots.

A.J. Epenesa missed the team’s last two games with a rib injury, but he has been limited in practice both days this week. Safety Micah Hyde (neck stinger) has also had two limited practices after missing the last two games.

Linebacker Terrel Bernard (ankle), safety Damar Hamlin (shoulder), and running back Ty Johnson (shoulder) were the team’s other limited participants. Defensive end Shaq Lawson (illness) was the only player out of practice.