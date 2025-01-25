Les Snead: Kyren Williams extension “something that’s going to be on the plate”

Rams running back Kyren Williams could land an extension this offseason.

Williams was a fifth-round pick in 2022, so he is eligible to sign a new deal for the first time this year and he made a strong argument for one over the last two seasons. Williams ran the ball 316 times for 1,299 yards and 14 touchdowns in 2024, which set new career highs after he posted 1,144 yards and 12 touchdowns in 12 games during the 2023 campaign.

On Friday, Rams General Manager Les Snead said that he anticipates talking to Williams about a contract extension.

“I think that’s something that’s going to be on the plate,” Snead said, via the team’s website. “He would be someone that after three years you could begin discussing, let’s call it, renegotiating, starting anew. Because I do think Kyren is someone who is a Ram and has a very impactful role for us.”

Todd Gurley was the last running back to sign an extension with the team, although that one did not pan out due to Gurley’s knee troubles. If Williams lands a deal, the team will hope to avoid a similar fate.