Levi Onwuzurike stays with Lions

Lions defensive lineman Levi Onwuzurike had options to leave in free agency, but he decided to stay in place.

Onwuzurike has agreed to a new contract with the Lions, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

The 27-year-old Onwuzurike has played his entire NFL career with the Lions, who drafted him in the second round in 2021. In a season when the Lions’ defense was devastated by injuries, he was one of their more consistently available defenders, playing in 16 games with 10 starts.

Now the Lions will hope Onwuzurike, who was the No. 31 player on our list of the Top 100 free agents, is part of a healthier and better defense in 2025.