Liam Coen envisions a bigger role for Dyami Brown than he had in Washington

Brian Thomas Jr. is the rising star. Travis Hunter is the new kid on the block.

Dyami Brown could end up being the quiet difference maker.

Via Michael DiRocco of ESPN.com, Jaguars coach Liam Coen expects the former Commanders receiver to have a bigger role in Jacksonville than he had during his four years in Washington.

“You look at somebody that’s able to attack the field at all three levels,” Coen said of Brown, via DiRocco. “He can go down the field on the post, in the ‘go,’ in the pylons and be the top shelf, but also you can throw him a screen and he can go and do something with it. I can’t coach that. I can’t coach you to go and make three people miss after you’ve caught the ball. . . . That’s what he can do.

“Hopefully, he’ll be able to help us at all three levels. He’s hungry. He’s coming off a successful end of the year. He wants to continue to do that.”

It was a very successful end of the year. In the fourth and final year of a rookie deal that saw the third-round pick never really break out, Brown had a moment in the 2024 postseason. After full-season yardage totals of 165, 143, 168, and 308, he caught 14 passes for 229 yards in three playoff games to cap his time with the Commanders.

Now, the goal is for Brown to do more.

“You didn’t really see him work the intermediate that much [in Washington], and I think over the course of this spring, Trevor [Lawrence] and him have gained a little bit of a chemistry on some of those intermediate in-breakers, curls, maybe ‘out’ cuts,” Coen said. “Part of the selling point to have him come here was, ‘Man, we really want to continue to diversify your route tree and have you do more. You’re not just a screen, jet sweep, vertical threat.’”

He signed a one-year, $10 million deal in Jacksonville, with $9.5 million guaranteed. While not a major contract given a market that’s four times that amount, it’s more than most would have expected Brown to make based on three disappointing seasons to start his career.

Now, Brown has a chance to turn things around — and to enjoy plenty of single coverage, given the presence of Thomas and Hunter.