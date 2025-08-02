 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_parsonsrequest_250801.jpg
Unpacking Parsons’ trade request from Cowboys
nbc_pft_playoffswalkout_v3_250801.jpg
Players could fulfill contract, sit out postseason
nbc_pft_hofstandards_250801.jpg
Pro Football Hall of Fame could use ‘upper room’

Other PFT Content

NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
Cowboys need to call Micah Parsons’s agent, ASAFP
NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_parsonsrequest_250801.jpg
Unpacking Parsons’ trade request from Cowboys
nbc_pft_playoffswalkout_v3_250801.jpg
Players could fulfill contract, sit out postseason
nbc_pft_hofstandards_250801.jpg
Pro Football Hall of Fame could use ‘upper room’

Other PFT Content

NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
Cowboys need to call Micah Parsons’s agent, ASAFP
NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Liam Coen: Travis Hunter did “quality work” both ways in scrimmage

  
Published August 2, 2025 04:08 PM

Travis Hunter’s bid to play both ways for the Jaguars during his rookie season took another step on Friday night.

The Jaguars held a scrimmage at EverBank Stadium, which allowed Hunter to play both wide receiver and cornerback in a simulated game setting. Hunter had three catches in 17 offensive snaps and he played 21 snaps on defense on a night that head coach Liam Coen deemed a big success.

“I thought it was great,” Coen said, via Michael DiRocco of ESPN.com. “We got him the work that we wanted to get with him on offense early on and then able to get him on defense and get him enough reps. That was what we were hoping to do tonight in terms of just get him on both sides of the ball, quality work. I know he [didn’t] get much [action at cornerback] because the D-line was getting a good rush, so it was a little hard to see. I thought when he had the ball in his hands and he operated, he operated at a high level.”

Coen said seeing Hunter with the ball in space was “pretty cool” and the Jaguars will hope Friday night is a sign of things to come for their first-round pick.