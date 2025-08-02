Liam Coen: Travis Hunter did “quality work” both ways in scrimmage

Travis Hunter’s bid to play both ways for the Jaguars during his rookie season took another step on Friday night.

The Jaguars held a scrimmage at EverBank Stadium, which allowed Hunter to play both wide receiver and cornerback in a simulated game setting. Hunter had three catches in 17 offensive snaps and he played 21 snaps on defense on a night that head coach Liam Coen deemed a big success.

“I thought it was great,” Coen said, via Michael DiRocco of ESPN.com. “We got him the work that we wanted to get with him on offense early on and then able to get him on defense and get him enough reps. That was what we were hoping to do tonight in terms of just get him on both sides of the ball, quality work. I know he [didn’t] get much [action at cornerback] because the D-line was getting a good rush, so it was a little hard to see. I thought when he had the ball in his hands and he operated, he operated at a high level.”

Coen said seeing Hunter with the ball in space was “pretty cool” and the Jaguars will hope Friday night is a sign of things to come for their first-round pick.