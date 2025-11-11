Liam Coen: We can’t let Texans loss beat us again

The Jaguars blew a 19-point lead in the fourth quarter against the Texans on Sunday and head coach Liam Coen’s focus on Monday wasn’t on revisiting all the things that contributed to that collapse.

Coen’s attention was focused on Week 11’s matchup with the Chargers instead. His message to the team was that “this game can’t beat us again” and that the team’s mindset has to shift gears to what’s next on the schedule.

“We can’t relive the moment,” Coen said, via the team’s website. “We can’t change anything about the outcome of yesterday. It sucks, it’s brutal. But this is the NFL. The real adversity, the real response to gut wrenching, tough losses like this. Everything is in front of us. We have every opportunity to go win this week. That’s all that matters. We’ve got to win this week. When the players get back in the building, we are preparing for another opponent. We have to get this tape fixed and corrected and moved on, but I’m not worried about losing the team by any means.”

Coen doesn’t have too look too far for an example of how a team rebounds from blowing a 19-point lead in the final 15 minutes of a game, but he’s not going to like what he finds. The Giants did it in Week 7 against the Broncos, which kicked off the current four-game losing streak that led to head coach Brian Daboll being fired on Monday. The Jaguars will be hoping for more pleasant results as they move on with their season.