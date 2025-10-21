 Skip navigation
Liam Coen: We haven’t lost confidence in Cam Little

  
Published October 21, 2025 12:49 PM

Jaguars kicker Cam Little has missed the last two field goals he’s tried and he’s missed four field goals on the season, but the Jags aren’t thinking about other options.

Head coach Liam Coen said in a video conference that he has “a lot of confidence in Cam still” and that he expects the kicker to be more successful when the team returns from their bye week.

“He’s not going anywhere and we’re not doing anything with it,” Coen said. “He’s gonna get away from this thing for a few days and go reset. The good, the bad, the ugly, whatever it is, we’re starting fresh when we get back in here. . . . He’s gonna kick his way out of this thing and he’s going to make some big kicks for us this year.”

Little was a sixth-round pick in 2024 and he made 27 of the 29 field goals he attempted during his rookie season.