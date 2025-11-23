 Skip navigation
Lions activate CBs D.J. Reed and Khalil Dorsey

  
The Lions are getting a pair of cornerbacks back in the lineup for Sunday’s game against the Giants.

D.J. Reed and Khalil Dorsey have both been activated from injured reserve. Reed has been out since Week 4 with a hamstring injury while Dorsey has missed the same amount of time with a wrist injury.

The Lions will be without Terrion Arnold due to a concussion, so the extra bodies at corner will come in handy.

Safety Erick Hallett and linebacker Ty Summers were waived to make room for Reed and Dorsey on the 53-man roster. The Lions also announced that they have elevated tight end Anthony Firkser from the practice squad for Sunday’s game.