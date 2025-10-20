 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_falcons49ers_251020.jpg
49ers win vs. Falcons result of ‘elite coaching’
nbc_pft_arrowuparrowdown_251020.jpg
Arrow up for Judkins, down for college sports
nbc_pft_jetspanthers_251020.jpg
Fields’ contract ‘comes into focus’ after benching

Other PFT Content

Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Marvin Harrison Jr. is cleared to return from concussion
Sports Apparel
NFLPA officially launches executive director search
Detroit Lions vs Cincinnati Bengals
Dan Campbell on Brian Branch: “He’ll learn from it”
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_falcons49ers_251020.jpg
49ers win vs. Falcons result of ‘elite coaching’
nbc_pft_arrowuparrowdown_251020.jpg
Arrow up for Judkins, down for college sports
nbc_pft_jetspanthers_251020.jpg
Fields’ contract ‘comes into focus’ after benching

Other PFT Content

Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Marvin Harrison Jr. is cleared to return from concussion
Sports Apparel
NFLPA officially launches executive director search
Detroit Lions vs Cincinnati Bengals
Dan Campbell on Brian Branch: “He’ll learn from it”
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Lions activate DT Alim McNeill

  
Published October 20, 2025 04:52 PM

Lions defensive tackle Alim McNeill is officially set for his 2025 debut.

McNeill has been on the physically unable to perform list while recovering from a torn ACL, but head coach Dan Campbell said last week that McNeill was set to play against the Buccaneers. The Lions announced his activation along with a handful of other roster moves.

McNeill had 25 tackles, 3.5 sacks, and a forced fumble in 14 starts for the Lions last season.

The Lions also signed veteran cornerback Arthur Maulet to the active roster from the practice squad. He had three tackles against the Chiefs after being elevated last week.

Linebacker Ty Summers was released in a corresponding move, and the Lions elevated cornerback Tre Flowers and safety Loren Strickland from the practice squad for Monday night’s game.