Lions activate DT Alim McNeill

Lions defensive tackle Alim McNeill is officially set for his 2025 debut.

McNeill has been on the physically unable to perform list while recovering from a torn ACL, but head coach Dan Campbell said last week that McNeill was set to play against the Buccaneers. The Lions announced his activation along with a handful of other roster moves.

McNeill had 25 tackles, 3.5 sacks, and a forced fumble in 14 starts for the Lions last season.

The Lions also signed veteran cornerback Arthur Maulet to the active roster from the practice squad. He had three tackles against the Chiefs after being elevated last week.

Linebacker Ty Summers was released in a corresponding move, and the Lions elevated cornerback Tre Flowers and safety Loren Strickland from the practice squad for Monday night’s game.