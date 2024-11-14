 Skip navigation
Lions add Carlton Davis to injury report

  
Published November 14, 2024 04:20 PM

The Lions’ injury report got a little longer on Thursday.

Cornerback Carlton Davis was added to the report. Davis was limited by a hand injury.

Davis had two interceptions in last Sunday night’s win over the Texans, so he plays a significant role in the secondary for Detroit. Friday will bring an update on his status for Sunday’s game against the Jaguars.

Tight end Sam LaPorta (shoulder) was the only Lions player out of practice for the second straight day.

Safety Ifeatu Melifonwu (ankle, finger) went from full to limited participation while left tackle Taylor Decker (shoulder) and linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez (ankle) went from limited to full.