Lions agree to terms with second-round pick Tate Ratledge

  
Published July 18, 2025 03:31 PM

Lions offensive linemanst Tate Ratledge has joined the growing list of second-round picks to agree to their rookie deals.

Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports that Ratledge has agreed to a deal that guarantees 66 percent of his salary in the third year of the deal. Negotiations about the amount of guaranteed money in deals for second-round selections slowed down the signing process after the top two picks got their deals fully guaranteed, but things have picked up in the last couple of days.

Ratledge started at right guard while at Georgia, but could wind up at a different position in Detroit.

Frank Ragnow’s retirement opened up the center position for the Lions and Ratledge and Graham Glasgow are expected to be in the mix for the center and guard spots heading into the season.