Lions answer with Amon-Ra St. Brown’s fourth TD of the year

The Ravens took their first lead at 21-14 on the opening drive of the second half. The Lions quickly answered.

After Baltimore went 73 yards in 11 plays, Detroit went 60 yards in seven plays.

Ravens rookie kicker Tyler Loop failed to hit the landing zone on his kickoff, and the Lions started at their own 40.

Jared Goff threw a 7-yard pass to Sam LaPorta on third-and-3 and later had back-to-back passes of 17 and 18 yards to Amon-Ra St. Brown. The latter was a touchdown.

It was St. Brown’s fourth touchdown of the season after he scored three against the Bears last week.

He has six catches for 57 yards.

Goff is 17-of-21 for 177 yards and a touchdown.Amon-Ra St. Brown