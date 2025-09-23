 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_colts_250922.jpg
Colts are ‘for real’ after dismantling Titans
nbc_pft_week3_250922.jpg
NFL Week 3 superlatives: Backup QBs, Rodgers
nbc_pft_bigdom_250922.jpg
Eagles’ ‘Big Dom’ fined for texting violation

SPORTS-FBN-PERKINS-COLUMN-FL
If change is coming in Miami, will it be Mike McDaniel, Chris Grier, or both?
On Sunday at Pittsburgh, the Seahawks made "Renegade" their song
On Sunday at Pittsburgh, the Seahawks made “Renegade” their song
NFL: Carolina Panthers at Arizona Cardinals
Two of three late-afternoon games had moments of silence for Charlie Kirk
Lions answer with Amon-Ra St. Brown’s fourth TD of the year

  
Published September 22, 2025 10:15 PM

The Ravens took their first lead at 21-14 on the opening drive of the second half. The Lions quickly answered.

After Baltimore went 73 yards in 11 plays, Detroit went 60 yards in seven plays.

Ravens rookie kicker Tyler Loop failed to hit the landing zone on his kickoff, and the Lions started at their own 40.

Jared Goff threw a 7-yard pass to Sam LaPorta on third-and-3 and later had back-to-back passes of 17 and 18 yards to Amon-Ra St. Brown. The latter was a touchdown.

It was St. Brown’s fourth touchdown of the season after he scored three against the Bears last week.

He has six catches for 57 yards.

Goff is 17-of-21 for 177 yards and a touchdown.Amon-Ra St. Brown