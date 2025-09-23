Lions drive 96 yards for a 28-21 lead, scoring on fourth down

The Lions had their second 95-plus-yard drive of the night, taking a 28-21 lead over the Ravens in a back-and-forth game.

Detroit scored its second touchdown of the night with a 98-yard drive, the longest in the NFL this season. The Lions have taken their most recent lead with a 96-yard drive.

The Ravens had not allowed a drive of 95 yards or more since 2001 before tonight.

The Ravens set it up by downing their punt at the 4 after going three-and-out on their second drive of the second half.

No matter.

David Montgomery had an 11-yard run on the first play of the drive. Two plays later, he broke it for 72 yards to the Baltimore 13 before Marlon Humphrey caught him.

The Lions faced a fourth-and-1 at the Baltimore 4 as the fourth quarter started. They scored a touchdown on a trick play, with Jared Goff handing off to Amon-Ra St. Brown, who flipped it out to running back Jahmyr Gibbs. Former offensive coordinator Ben Johnson surely approved of Johnnie Morton’s play call.

Montgomery has nine carries for 114 yards and a touchdown and Gibbs 17 carries for 48 yards and two touchdowns.

Goff is 18-of-23 for 179 yards and a touchdown to St. Brown.