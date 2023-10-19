Lions have three running backs on injury report

The Lions are hurting at running back.

Starter David Montgomery remains out of practice with a rib injury that likely will keep him out this week if not longer. Backup running backs Craig Reynolds (toe, hamstring) and Jahmyr Gibbs (hamstring) both were limited Thursday.

Reynolds sat out Wednesday’s practice.

Gibbs has missed the past two games with his injury.

Devine Ozigbo helped fill in, along with Reynolds, after Montgomery left Sunday’s game.

Left guard Jonah Jackson (ankle) remained out of practice.

The Lions added backup quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (knee) to the practice report with a limited practice Thursday.

Tight end Sam LaPorta (calf), tight end James Mitchell (hamstring), edge rusher Josh Paschal (knee) and defensive back Brian Branch (ankle) again were limited.