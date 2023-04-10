Lions hire new athletic trainer

The Lions announced Monday that they have hired Mike Sundeen as head athletic trainer.

Sundeen replaces Kevin Bastin, who is stepping away after fulfilling his two-year commitment when he rejoined the organization following the hirings of Brad Holmes and Dan Campbell in 2021.

Sundeen will work under Brett Fischer, the team’s director of player health and performance, in leading the athletic training staff in Detroit. He arrives in Detroit after serving as an assistant athletic trainer for the Broncos from 2014-22.

He originally joined the Broncos as a seasonal athletic training intern for two years before earning a full-time role.

Sundeen earned his master’s degree in athletic training from the University of Connecticut after receiving his bachelor’s degree in athletic training from the University of Northern Colorado. Sundeen also serves on the Professional Football Athletic Trainers Society Educational Committee.