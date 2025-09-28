Lions hold 20-7 lead over Browns at halftime

The Lions have taken advantage of a couple of Joe Flacco interceptions to build a 20-7 halftime lead over the Browns.

Safety Kerby Joseph picked off a Flacco pass on a play where he and his receiver were clearly not on the same page, as there was no one even close to the area.

That turned into a 48-yard field goal by Jake Bates to give Detroit a 10-7 advantage.

Then Flacco was picked off by cornerback D.J. Reed on a sideline throw to Jerry Jeudy. While Jeudy thought he was interfered with — and may have had an argument — no flag was thrown and Reed returned the ball to the Cleveland 5-yard line.

Amon-Ra St. Brown caught a 2-yard touchdown to give the Lions a 10-point lead.

The Browns started well with a Quinshon Judkins 1-yard touchdown to cap the club’s first drive that featured six first downs. But since then, Cleveland has managed to gain just two first downs.

Detroit has 10 first downs, gaining 164 yards in the first half. Cleveland has 132. Both teams are 2-of-7 on third down.

Jared Goff has completed 12-of-18 passes for 118 yards with a touchdown. St. Brown has five catches for 43 yards with a TD. Gibbs has 41 yards on five carries with a touchdown.

Flacco is 10-of-15 for 110 yards with two picks. Judkins has 30 yards on nine carries while Jeudy has three receptions for 48 yards.

On the injury front, Joseph is questionable to return with a knee issue.

The Browns will receive the second-half kickoff.