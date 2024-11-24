Lions lead Colts 14-6 at halftime

The Lions took a drive to get going, but scored touchdowns on back-to-back possessions and have a 14-6 lead over the Colts at halftime.

David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs each have a rushing touchdown, as quarterback Jared Goff started the game 8-of-10 for 98 yards. Montgomery and Gibbs also each have a long third-down conversion on the ground, picking their way through Indianapolis’ defense to move the chains.

Gibbs scored on a 1-yard run early in the second quarter. Montgomery took it in from 6-yards out late in the same period.

The Lions had another possession at the end of the half but couldn’t get anything going and had to punt.

Jared Goff is 10-of-13 passing for 111 yards. Montgomery has 39 yards on seven carries with a TD while Gibbs has 30 yards on eight carries.

The Colts have had their opportunities but haven’t been able to punch the ball in. A promising opening drive stalled in the red zone, with Matt Gay hitting a 27-yard field goal to get Indianapolis on the board. Then Drew Ogletree dropped a touchdown midway through the second quarter, leading the club to settle for a 29-yard field goal.

Anthony Richardson has completed 7-of-14 passes for 117 yards, including a beautiful 49-yard deep ball to Alec Pierce. Richardson also leads with 36 yards rushing on five carries. Jonathan Taylor has 21 yards on 10 attempts.

Detroit will receive the second-half kickoff.