Lions likely to exercise 2026 option on Jameson Williams’s contract

Among the decisions Lions General Manager Brad Holmes will be making this decision is one regarding wide receiver Jameson Williams’s future with the club.

The Lions have to decide whether to exercise their 2026 option on Williams’s contract and Holmes indicated that the team will be doing so when he spoke to reporters at the league meetings on Monday.

“Look, it’s heading that way that we are most likely going to be doing that,” Holmes said, via Eric Woodyard of ESPN.com. “He was a tremendous player for us last year. He’s still scratching the surface. I do think he’s got more in him as well, so I just think it just makes sense for us to do what we can to keep him around.”

After positing 25 catches in his first two seasons, Williams had 58 catches for 1,001 yards and seven touchdowns in 2024.

Williams is one of several hits Holmes had in the 2022 draft. First-round pick Aidan Hutchinson also has a fifth-year option while third-round pick Kerby Joseph is in the final year of his rookie deal, so the Lions will have a lot of work to do on the contract front in the coming months.