Lions list Graham Glasgow, Taylor Decker as questionable

The Lions will head into Sunday’s game against the Steelers with two of their starting offensive linemen listed as questionable.

Center Graham Glasgow and left tackle Taylor Decker both drew that designation on Friday’s injury report. Glasgow missed practice on Thursday and Friday with a knee injury while Decker missed Wednesday and Friday with a shoulder injury.

Safety Kerby Joseph (knee) and offensive lineman Giovanni Manu (knee) were ruled out for Detroit. Offensive lineman Trystan Colon (wrist) and defensive back Amik Robertson (hand) are listed as questionable.

Guard Christian Mahogany (fibula) is also listed as questionable to be activated from injured reserve ahead of Sunday’s game.