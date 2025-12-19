 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_puka_target_officals_251219v2.jpg
Holley: Tough to see Nacua create avoidable issues
stafford_3.jpg
Stafford returned after hard hit, still performed
nbc_pft_pats_ravens_251219.jpg
Jackson ‘looked healthy’ last week vs. Bengals

Other PFT Content

USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
NFL: Green Bay Packers at Denver Broncos
Packers-Broncos scuffle 30 minutes before kickoff
Los Angeles Chargers v Las Vegas Raiders - NFL 2025
Texans claim DL Naquan Jones
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_puka_target_officals_251219v2.jpg
Holley: Tough to see Nacua create avoidable issues
stafford_3.jpg
Stafford returned after hard hit, still performed
nbc_pft_pats_ravens_251219.jpg
Jackson ‘looked healthy’ last week vs. Bengals

Other PFT Content

USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
NFL: Green Bay Packers at Denver Broncos
Packers-Broncos scuffle 30 minutes before kickoff
Los Angeles Chargers v Las Vegas Raiders - NFL 2025
Texans claim DL Naquan Jones
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Lions list Graham Glasgow, Taylor Decker as questionable

  
Published December 19, 2025 03:56 PM

The Lions will head into Sunday’s game against the Steelers with two of their starting offensive linemen listed as questionable.

Center Graham Glasgow and left tackle Taylor Decker both drew that designation on Friday’s injury report. Glasgow missed practice on Thursday and Friday with a knee injury while Decker missed Wednesday and Friday with a shoulder injury.

Safety Kerby Joseph (knee) and offensive lineman Giovanni Manu (knee) were ruled out for Detroit. Offensive lineman Trystan Colon (wrist) and defensive back Amik Robertson (hand) are listed as questionable.

Guard Christian Mahogany (fibula) is also listed as questionable to be activated from injured reserve ahead of Sunday’s game.