Lions list Taylor Decker, Penei Sewell as questionable to face Giants

The Lions have listed four of their starting offensive linemen as questionable to play against the Giants.

Left tackle Taylor Decker did not practice on Wednesday or Friday due to a shoulder injury while right tackle Penei Sewell (ankle) was limited in practice on Thursday and Friday. Center Graham Glasgow (knee) and right guard Tate Ratledge (knee) were both limited all three days this week.

Cornerback Khalil Dorsey (wrist), cornerback D.J. Reed (hamstring), wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa (oblique), and running back Sione Vaki (ankle) are also listed as questionable.

The Lions ruled cornerback Terrion Arnold (concussion), safety Kerby Joseph (knee), edge rusher Marcus Davenport (shoulder), offensive lineman Miles Frazier (knee), and edge rusher Josh Paschal (back) out for Sunday. Safety Brian Branch (toe) and linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez (knee) do not have injury designations.