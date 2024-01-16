Lions OC Ben Johnson interviewing with Panthers, Commanders on Friday

Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson is busy this week with more than just preparing for Sunday’s divisional round game against the Buccaneers.

Johnson has two head-coaching interviews lined up for Friday.

The Panthers will interview Johnson, according to Joe Person of TheAthletic.com. And the Commanders have also scheduled an interview with Johnson, according to Nicki Jhabvala of the Washington Post.

Johnson is viewed as a favorite for the Carolina job and was also viewed as one of the favorites last year before he announced that he was withdrawing from consideration and staying in Detroit.

The 37-year-old Johnson would be the youngest head coach in the NFL if he is hired. Patriots head coach Jerod Mayo, who is three months older than Johnson, is currently the NFL’s youngest head coach.