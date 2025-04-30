 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_pftpm_falconsfines_250430.jpg
NFL fines Falcons, Ulbrich over Sanders prank call
nbc_pft_billbelichickgirlfriend_250430.jpg
Belichick’s girlfriend posts book promotion email
nbc_pft_archmanning_250430.jpg
Arch Manning favored to go No. 1 in 2026 NFL Draft

Other PFT Content

91st Allstate Sugar Bowl - Notre Dame v Georgia
Lions trade up to No. 57 for Georgia guard Tate Ratledge
NFL Scouting Combine
Seahawks add TE Elijah Arroyo with 50th pick
San Antonio Brahmas v Michigan Panthers
Through three weeks, the UFL TV audience was down by a third in comparison to 2024
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_pftpm_falconsfines_250430.jpg
NFL fines Falcons, Ulbrich over Sanders prank call
nbc_pft_billbelichickgirlfriend_250430.jpg
Belichick’s girlfriend posts book promotion email
nbc_pft_archmanning_250430.jpg
Arch Manning favored to go No. 1 in 2026 NFL Draft

Other PFT Content

91st Allstate Sugar Bowl - Notre Dame v Georgia
Lions trade up to No. 57 for Georgia guard Tate Ratledge
NFL Scouting Combine
Seahawks add TE Elijah Arroyo with 50th pick
San Antonio Brahmas v Michigan Panthers
Through three weeks, the UFL TV audience was down by a third in comparison to 2024
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Lions offseason schedule no longer includes mandatory minicamp

  
Published April 30, 2025 02:35 PM

The Lions will be getting an early start to training camp because they are playing in the Hall of Fame Game against the Chargers this summer and it appears that has led to a change in plans for their offseason program.

When the NFL initially announced key offseason dates for all 32 teams earlier this year, they said the Lions would host their mandatory minicamp from June 10-12. The Lions released an updated schedule while announcing their rookie minicamp dates on Wednesday and it no longer shows a mandatory minicamp on the schedule.

The minicamp was the final activity on the Lions’ schedule, so the move will give the team’s players more time to rest before reporting to camp ahead of the Hall of Fame Game. The reporting date is not known yet, but the game will be played on July 31.

That minicamp was the only mandatory work of the offseason for the Lions. Their rookie minicamp will be held from May 9-11 and they will have their organized team activities later in the month and in early June.