Lions offseason schedule no longer includes mandatory minicamp

The Lions will be getting an early start to training camp because they are playing in the Hall of Fame Game against the Chargers this summer and it appears that has led to a change in plans for their offseason program.

When the NFL initially announced key offseason dates for all 32 teams earlier this year, they said the Lions would host their mandatory minicamp from June 10-12. The Lions released an updated schedule while announcing their rookie minicamp dates on Wednesday and it no longer shows a mandatory minicamp on the schedule.

The minicamp was the final activity on the Lions’ schedule, so the move will give the team’s players more time to rest before reporting to camp ahead of the Hall of Fame Game. The reporting date is not known yet, but the game will be played on July 31.

That minicamp was the only mandatory work of the offseason for the Lions. Their rookie minicamp will be held from May 9-11 and they will have their organized team activities later in the month and in early June.