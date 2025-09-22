Lions place Marcus Davenport on injured reserve

Lions defensive end Marcus Davenport’s absence from the lineup is going to extend beyond Monday night’s game against the Ravens.

Davenport was placed on injured reserve on Monday afternoon. He had been ruled out with a chest injury after missing practice all week and Monday’s move means he will miss at least four games.

Davenport tore his triceps last season and only appeared in two games for the Lions. His 2023 season with the Vikings was limited to four games by an ankle injury, so extended absences from the lineup aren’t anything new for Davenport.

Davenport had five tackles and a sack in the team’s first two games.

The Lions also announced that they have elevated tight end Ross Dwelley from the practice squad for Monday night.