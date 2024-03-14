Lions propose a pair of changes to injured reserve rules

The NFL released a list of team-created proposals to change league rules and bylaws on Wednesday and a couple of them concerned the rules for injured reserve lists.

Both of those proposals came from the Lions and they concerned the mechanisms for bringing players back to the active roster.

Under current rules, players have to spend at least one day on the 53-man roster in order to be eligible to be activated from injured reserve later in the year. The Lions’ proposal calls for teams to be able to designate two players for return as long as they are placed on injured reserve as part of the team’s cut to its initial 53-man roster.

The other proposal calls for teams to be able to return an unlimited number of players to the active roster during the postseason. Current rules allow for eight players to be activated from injured reserve at any point during the regular season and playoffs.