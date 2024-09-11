 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_dkoroy_240911__538930.jpg
Barkley ‘a big mover’ in OPOY odds after Week 1
nbc_csu_cousins_240911.jpg
Cousins’ movements ‘were concerning’ in ATL debut
nbc_csu_calebwilliams_240911.jpg
Bears gave Williams ‘no chance’ vs. Titans

Other PFT Content

Green Bay Packers v Denver Broncos
Christian Watson’s touchdown gives Packers a 26-24 lead
NFL: Detroit Lions at Kansas City Chiefs
PFT’s Week 1 2024 NFL power rankings
NFL: AUG 22 Preseason Colts at Bengals
Will Bengals, Ja’Marr Chase get a deal done this week?
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_dkoroy_240911__538930.jpg
Barkley ‘a big mover’ in OPOY odds after Week 1
nbc_csu_cousins_240911.jpg
Cousins’ movements ‘were concerning’ in ATL debut
nbc_csu_calebwilliams_240911.jpg
Bears gave Williams ‘no chance’ vs. Titans

Other PFT Content

Green Bay Packers v Denver Broncos
Christian Watson’s touchdown gives Packers a 26-24 lead
NFL: Detroit Lions at Kansas City Chiefs
PFT’s Week 1 2024 NFL power rankings
NFL: AUG 22 Preseason Colts at Bengals
Will Bengals, Ja’Marr Chase get a deal done this week?
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Lions sign Kyle Peko to active roster, Greg Joseph to practice squad

  
Published September 11, 2024 01:43 PM

Defensive lineman Kyle Peko was elevated from the practice squad to play in the Lions’ first game of the season, but the team won’t have to make the same move to get Peko in the lineup this weekend.

The Lions announced that they have signed Peko to the 53-man roster on Wednesday. He takes the roster spot of defensive lineman Chris Smith, who was waived earlier this week.

Peko had a tackle and a quarterback hit in the Lions’ 26-20 overtime win over the Rams. He had 22 tackles while appearing in the 13 games for the Titans last season.

The Lions also announced that Smith and kicker Greg Joseph have been signed to the practice squad. Joseph was the kicker for the Vikings the last three seasons and spent the summer with the Packers before being released.