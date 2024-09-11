Lions sign Kyle Peko to active roster, Greg Joseph to practice squad

Defensive lineman Kyle Peko was elevated from the practice squad to play in the Lions’ first game of the season, but the team won’t have to make the same move to get Peko in the lineup this weekend.

The Lions announced that they have signed Peko to the 53-man roster on Wednesday. He takes the roster spot of defensive lineman Chris Smith, who was waived earlier this week.

Peko had a tackle and a quarterback hit in the Lions’ 26-20 overtime win over the Rams. He had 22 tackles while appearing in the 13 games for the Titans last season.

The Lions also announced that Smith and kicker Greg Joseph have been signed to the practice squad. Joseph was the kicker for the Vikings the last three seasons and spent the summer with the Packers before being released.