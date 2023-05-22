Lions sign Max Pircher through International Player Pathway Program

The Lions have added a player to their offseason roster via the International Player Pathway Program.

The team announced the signing of tackle Max Pircher on Monday. The Lions had been allocated Australian tight end Patrick Murtagh earlier this offseason, but he has left the team due to a medical issue.

Pircher was allocated to the Rams in 2021 and spent the last two years with the team. The Italian native started playing football in Austria in 2017 and was playing in Germany when he was invited to join the program.

If players acquired through the International Player Pathway Program do not make the 53-man roster, they can join the practice squad without counting against the 16-player limit.