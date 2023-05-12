 Skip navigation
Lions sign third-rounder Hendon Hooker, two other picks and 15 undrafted free agents

  
Published May 12, 2023 05:44 AM

Quarterback Hendon Hooker has signed his first NFL contract.

The Lions announced Hooker’s signing on Friday morning. The third-round pick has agreed to a four-year deal with the team.

Hooker is recovering from a torn ACL and Lions head coach Dan Campbell has called this a redshirt season for the former Tennessee starter. Jared Goff will be the starter in Detroit this season and Hooker could be the No. 2 if his knee recovery goes well.

Fifth-round offensive lineman Colby Sorsdal and seventh-round wide receiver Antoine Green have agreed to deals with the Lions as well. The team also announced 15 undrafted free agent signings with the team’s rookie minicamp getting underway.

The undrafted additions are South Florida offensive lineman Brad Cecil, Oregon wide receiver Chase Cota, Illinois linebacker Isaac Darkangelo, N.C. State defensive lineman Cory Durden, Baylor offensive lineman Connor Galvin, Marshall cornerback Steven Gilmore, Minnesota running back Mohamed Ibrahim, Notre Dame safety Brandon Joseph, Kansas State quarterback Adrian Martinez, Akron defensive lineman Zach Morton, Saginaw Valley State linebacker Trevor Nowaske, Notre Dame defensive lineman Chris Smith, UCF offensive lineman Ryan Swoboda, UAB cornerback Starling Thomas V, and Virgina wide receiver Keytaon Thompson.