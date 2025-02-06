Lions to hire Bruce Gradkowski as an offensive assistant

The Lions are remaking their coaching staff after a number of departures following their playoff loss to the Commanders and a former NFL quarterback will be among the new faces.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Bruce Gradkowski has agreed to join the team as an offensive assistant.

Gradkowski spent the last two seasons as the offensive coordinator of the St. Louis Battlehawks of the XFL and UFL. He also spent one year as an offensive analyst at his alma mater Toledo.

Gradkowski was a 2006 sixth-round pick by the Buccaneers and he also spent time with the Browns, Raiders, Bengals and Steelers over an 11-year playing career in the NFL.