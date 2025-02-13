Lions to hire Tashard Choice as RB coach, reuniting him with Jahmyr Gibbs

Former Cowboys running back Tashard Choice interviewed to be the Cowboys’ new running backs coach. He didn’t get the job.

He got a better one instead.

Matt Zenitz of CBSSports.com reports that the Lions are expected to hire Choice as the team’s next running backs coach. Choice currently coaches running backs at Texas.

While coaching running backs at Georgia Tech from 2020-21, Choice worked with Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs.

Clarence E. Hill Jr. of alldlls.com previously noted that Choice made $700,000 in 2024, with a bump to $750,000 in 2025. Presumably, the Lions will be beating that number.

Scottie Montgomery currently serves as assistant head coach/running backs coach with the Lions. He’ll shift to receivers coach. Montgomery spent three years with the Steelers in that role from 2010 through 2012.