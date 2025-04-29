Lions waive WR Antoine Green

The Lions dropped a wide receiver from their 90-man roster on Tuesday.

They announced that Antoine Green has been placed on waivers. There was no corresponding move and the spot will likely be filled by a rookie in the coming days.

Green was a 2023 seventh-round pick in Detroit. He played in nine games during his rookie season and caught one of the two passes thrown his way for a gain of two yards. He was waived with an injury last year and reverted to injured reserve when he went unclaimed.

Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jameson Williams, Tim Patrick, Kalif Raymond, and Tom Kennedy are the returning wideouts for the Lions. They also drafted Isaac TeSlaa in the third round and Dominic Lovett in the seventh round.