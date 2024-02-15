Lisa Lopez-Galvan identified as the woman killed in shooting at Chiefs parade

The woman who was killed during Wednesday’s mass shooting at the Chiefs parade and celebration in Kansas City on Wednesday has been identified as Lisa Lopez-Galvan.

Lopez-Galvan was identified by both her family and the radio station KKFI, where she worked as a DJ. Lopez Galvan was a mother of two and her brother told ABC News that she was “dearly loved in this community and gave a lot back.”

“It is with sincere sadness and an extremely heavy and broken heart that we let our community know that KKFI DJ Lisa Lopez-Galvan, host of Taste of Tejano lost her life today in the shooting at the KC Chiefs’ rally. Our hearts and prayers are with her family. We encourage anyone who feels they saw something to reach out to law enforcement at 816 234 5111. This senseless act has taken a beautiful person from her family and this KC Community,” KKFI said in a statement.

There were 21 others wounded during the shooting. Three people have been taken into custody and law enforcement is looking for further video evidence of what went on.