L’Jarius Sneed indicted for failure to report a felony

A grand jury in Dallas County, Texas, indicted Titans cornerback L’Jarius Sneed on Tuesday for failure to report a felony where a reasonable person would have believed serious bodily harm or death may have resulted, Paul Kuharsky of paulkuharsky.com reports. The Class A misdemeanor is punishable by a maximum of one year in jail, a $4,000 fine or both.

No trial date has been set.

Tekonzae Warmek Williams, who identifies himself as Sneed’s personal assistant, faces a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Sneed is accused of witnessing Williams’ actions.

“We are aware of the legal matter with L’Jarius Sneed and have remained in contact with NFL security per league protocol,” the Titans said in a statement to Kuharsky. “We will have no further comment during an ongoing investigation.”

Williams and Sneed also face a civil suit as Christian Nshimiyimana and Avi Ahmed seek more than $1 million in compensatory damages, fees and relief for infliction of bodily injury. The suit alleges that Sneed and Williams pulled up in a rented Lamborghini Urus on Dec. 6, 2024, and shot multiple times at Nshimiyimana, who was sitting inside a Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon in the dealer lot in Carrollton, Texas, a suburb of Dallas.

In training camp, Sneed told Kuharsky he no longer associates with Williams.

Sneed played seven games for the Titans before a quad injury against the Patriots on Oct. 19 landed him on injured reserve.