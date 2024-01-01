L’Jarius Sneed on Ja’Marr Chase: Check the stats

The Chiefs might not have Jalen Ramsey in their secondary, but the players they do have were more than enough to handle Ja’Marr Chase and the Bengals on Sunday afternoon.

Chase said this week that “not much” stands out about the Chiefs defensive backs because it’s “not really like they got a Jalen Ramsey on their squad.” Chase said he didn’t mind adding “fire to the fuel” with his comments and things nearly boiled over during a first half shoving match with cornerback L’Jarius Sneed and others.

The teams received offsetting personal fouls and the Bengals finished the drive with a touchdown to take a 17-7 lead, but the Chiefs scored the final 18 points of the game to clinch the AFC West and eliminate the Bengals from playoff contention. Chase had three catches for 41 yards in the 25-17 loss and said after the game that the “motherf—-er wouldn’t fight me” while discussing Sneed after the game.

Not taking that bait was a smart move by Sneed and his own postgame comments centered on the limited impact that Chase was able to have on the game.

“We had some words during the game,” Sneed said, via Blair Kerkhoff of the Kansas City Star. “But, you know, check the stats.”

The Bengals needed Chase to back up his words to keep their playoff hopes alive. He wasn’t able to do that, however, and the Chiefs will be the team returning to the postseason as a result.