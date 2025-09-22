Longtime NFL executive Bobby Grier dies at 82

Longtime NFL executive Bobby Grier has died at the age of 82.

Grier joined the Patriots as an offensive backfield coach in 1981 and worked as a coach and scout before becoming their director of pro scouting in 1993. He went on to be their director of player personnel and vice president of player personnel before moving on to the Texans in 2000. He worked for the Texans through 2016 and worked as a consultant with the Dolphins in recent years.

“Bobby Grier was a man of tremendous integrity,” Patriots owner Robert Kraft said in a statement. “He broke barriers and built bridges, and his legacy will forever be part of our franchise’s history. We are grateful for his years of service and the impact he had on so many people within our organization and across the NFL. My thoughts are with his family and all who are mourning his loss.”

Grier’s son Chris is currently the General Manager of the Dolphins. His son Mike is the General Manager of the NHL’s San Jose Sharks.