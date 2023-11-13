Looking back at a wild Week 10

Week 10 was f—kin’ nutty.

Five games were decided by walk-off field goals, for the first time ever. The Browns 2.0 went to Baltimore to upend the Browns 1.0. The Texans cooled off the white-hot Bengals.

The Steelers keep getting outgained, and keep winning.

And the 49ers were back, in a big big way.

We looked at all the important stuff last night from the big desk in the big studio at NBC Sports’ world headquarter in Stamford, Connecticut. The video is attached. Check it out.

And then dial up PFT Live on Peacoack of Sirius XM 85 at 7:00 a.m. ET for two full hours of conversation with Chris Simms and me.