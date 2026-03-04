Rams have traded 9 of their last 10 first-round draft picks

Rams General Manager Les Snead famously celebrated his team’s Super Bowl victory while wearing a shirt that said “Fuck them picks.” For the Rams, it’s not just a search, but a guiding philosophy in team building.

While most NFL GMs talk about the importance of building through the draft, Snead takes a different approach, frequently trading his first-round draft picks. Today he did it again, sending the Rams’ first-round pick to the Chiefs in a deal for cornerback Trent McDuffie. (The Rams still have the Falcons’ first-round pick this year as part of a trade they made with the Falcons last year.)

The Rams have now traded their first-round pick in nine of the last 10 drafts:

In 2017, the Rams didn’t have a first-round pick because they had traded it to the Titans the year before, to move up and take Jared Goff first overall in the 2016 NFL draft.

In 2018, the Rams traded their first-round pick to the Patriots for wide receiver Brandin Cooks.

In 2019, the Rams traded their first-round pick to the Falcons for more picks.

\In 2020 and 2021, the Rams’ first-round picks went to the Jaguars in a trade for Jalen Ramsey.

In 2022 and 2023, the Rams’ first-round pick went to the Lions along with Goff in a trade for Matthew Stafford.

In 2024, the Rams actualy used their first-round pick, on Jared Verse.

In 2025, the Rams traded their first-round pick to the Falcons for a package of picks that includes the Falcons’ first-round pick this year.

And in 2026, the Rams have now agreed to trade their first round pick to the Chiefs for McDuffie.