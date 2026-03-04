Alec Pierce: I love Indy, but I’ve earned the right to explore free agency

The Colts were trying to keep both quarterback Daniel Jones and receiver Alec Pierce on the eve of free agency.

But unable to strike a long-term deal with either player before Tuesday afternoon, the club elected to place the transition tag on Jones.

That means Pierce — No. 7 on PFT’s list of this year’s top 100 free agents — is now set to hit the open market next week.

While there has been reporting that Pierce could still reach a deal before he’s officially able to speak with other teams, the receiver disputed that notion during a Wednesday interview on Up & Adams.

“At this point now, it’s like, I love Indy. I’ve loved playing there — great organization, great people in the city,” Pierce said. “Just a ton of support. I know we haven’t been as good as we could be, and I know we can be.

“But, yeah, at this point, I’ve kind of earned the right to explore free agency, see what’s out there. Just make a decision that’s best for my career and for my family.”

Pierce, who turns 26 on May 2, has led the league in yards per reception in each of the last two seasons.

In 2025, Pierce caught 47 passes for 1,003 yards with six touchdowns.