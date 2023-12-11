Looking back at Week 14

The homestretch is starting.

The best evidence of that comes from the return of Steve Kornacki to the Football Night in America set. He joined us during the pregame show, and he contributed throughout the Sunday night look back at the day that was.

A supersized edition of our Applebee’s recap is attached. Along with Kornacki, Jason Garrett, Devin McCourty, Matthew Berry, and I look at the biggest stories and the playoff chances, good or bad, of teams that won or lost on Sunday.

You should watch all of it. Preferably, after PFT Live, which begins at 7:00 a.m. ET on Peacoack and SiriusXM 85.