nbc_pft_jones_251010.jpg
How will Jones respond to adversity vs. Lions?
nbc_pft_darthealth_251010.jpg
Daboll sends ‘wrong message’ handling Dart injury
nbc_pft_dartskattebo_251010.jpg
Dart, Skattebo give Giants spark vs. Eagles

Other PFT Content

Mark Sanchez
Formal charges have been filed against Mark Sanchez over Indianapolis incident
Baltimore Ravens v Kansas City Chiefs
Ravens jump out to 7-0 lead in Kansas City
Los Angeles Rams v Philadelphia Eagles
Davante Adams, DeForest Buckner both active for Rams-Colts
LSU already has a deal in place for jersey patches

  
Published October 11, 2025 09:26 PM

The NCAA could soon approve the placement of ads on football jerseys. One school already has a deal in place.

Via David Rumsey of FrontOfficeSports.com, LSU has a multi-million-dollar sponsorship ready to go, if/when the green light is given to slap logos onto uniforms.

We have signed an agreement,” LSU deputy A.D. and chief revenue officer Clay Harris told Rumsey. “We’ve mapped it out — it’ll be on all of our uniforms, every sport.”

Other schools will surely follow suit. And it seems inevitable that the measure will be approved. Because colleges need to generate as many revenue streams as they can, now that some of the donor cash that previously went to the programs is now going to fund NIL payments.

Once that bridge has been crossed — and after fans complain about it before accepting it — the could give the NFL cover to put ads on their game jerseys, too.