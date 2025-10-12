LSU already has a deal in place for jersey patches

The NCAA could soon approve the placement of ads on football jerseys. One school already has a deal in place.

Via David Rumsey of FrontOfficeSports.com, LSU has a multi-million-dollar sponsorship ready to go, if/when the green light is given to slap logos onto uniforms.

“We have signed an agreement,” LSU deputy A.D. and chief revenue officer Clay Harris told Rumsey. “We’ve mapped it out — it’ll be on all of our uniforms, every sport.”

Other schools will surely follow suit. And it seems inevitable that the measure will be approved. Because colleges need to generate as many revenue streams as they can, now that some of the donor cash that previously went to the programs is now going to fund NIL payments.

Once that bridge has been crossed — and after fans complain about it before accepting it — the could give the NFL cover to put ads on their game jerseys, too.