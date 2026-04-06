 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_nfldeniesbearsv2_260406.jpg
NFL denies Bears’ appeal for compensatory picks
nbc_pft_rasheericeconvo_260406.jpg
Rice will not face NFL discipline over allegations
nbc_pft_cousinscontractloophole_260406.jpg
LV takes advantage of loophole with Cousins deal

Other PFT Content

Las Vegas Raiders v Washington Commanders
Commanders set to re-sign OL Trent Scott
College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_nfldeniesbearsv2_260406.jpg
NFL denies Bears’ appeal for compensatory picks
nbc_pft_rasheericeconvo_260406.jpg
Rice will not face NFL discipline over allegations
nbc_pft_cousinscontractloophole_260406.jpg
LV takes advantage of loophole with Cousins deal

Other PFT Content

Las Vegas Raiders v Washington Commanders
Commanders set to re-sign OL Trent Scott
College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

LSU CB Mansoor Delane to visit with Dolphins, Giants this week

  
Published April 6, 2026 11:56 AM

There are two teams taking a closer look at an incoming LSU defensive back this week.

Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, cornerback Mansoor Delane is taking a pre-draft visit with the Dolphins on Monday and Tuesday and the Giants on Wednesday and Thursday this week.

Delane ran a reported 4.38 40-yard dash during LSU’s Pro Day.

Delane began his collegiate career at Virginia Tech, playing for the program from 2022-2024. He transferred to LSU for his final season in 2025, recording a pair of interceptions with 11 passes defended for the Tigers.