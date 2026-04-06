LSU CB Mansoor Delane to visit with Dolphins, Giants this week

There are two teams taking a closer look at an incoming LSU defensive back this week.

Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, cornerback Mansoor Delane is taking a pre-draft visit with the Dolphins on Monday and Tuesday and the Giants on Wednesday and Thursday this week.

Delane ran a reported 4.38 40-yard dash during LSU’s Pro Day.

Delane began his collegiate career at Virginia Tech, playing for the program from 2022-2024. He transferred to LSU for his final season in 2025, recording a pair of interceptions with 11 passes defended for the Tigers.