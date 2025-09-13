 Skip navigation
Luke Goedeke questionable; Tristan Wirfs and Chris Godwin out for Bucs on Monday night

  
Published September 13, 2025 12:54 PM

Right tackle Luke Goedeke was back on the practice field for the Buccaneers on Saturday.

Goedeke did not practice at all on Thursday or Friday because of a foot injury. His return to the field to close out the team’s practice week was enough to leave the door open for him to play against Houston on Monday night.

Head coach Todd Bowles said at his press conference that Goedeke will be listed as questionable. Bowles also confirmed that they won’t have their left tackle Tristan Wirfs, who returned to practice this week but will miss another game as he recovers from knee surgery.

Graham Barton moved from center to left tackle last Sunday and will remain there. Charlie Heck would likely start in Goedeke’s place if he can’t go on Monday night.

Wide receiver Chris Godwin has been ruled out as well. Godwin joined Wirfs in a practice return, but needs more time to ramp up after last year’s season-ending ankle injury.