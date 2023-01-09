 Skip navigation
Top News

Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox
Detroit Tigers v Texas Rangers
Pickups of the Day: Olson’s Opportunity
  • George Bissell
    ,
  • George Bissell
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Luke Schoonmaker will enter 2023 draft

  
Published January 9, 2023 04:55 AM
University of Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh may be heading to the NFL in 2023 and tight end Luke Schoonmaker is definitely making the jump.

Schoonmaker has one year of eligibility left in Ann Arbor, but he he announced on Monday that he will be giving it up in order to enter the professional ranks.

“Coach Harbaugh and a lot of the offensive coaches have given me the confidence that I’m ready for the next level, and I’ve developed into a complete tight end ,” Schoonmaker told Pete Thamel of ESPN.com. “I’m at that point where I can now begin the process for the next level. With that guidance and the guidance of others, it’s that time.”

Schoonmaker had 35 catches for 418 yards and three touchdowns for the Wolverines this season. He also drew strong reviews for his blocking and his ability to make plays in both areas should help him find a home in the NFL.