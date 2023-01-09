Luke Schoonmaker will enter 2023 draft

University of Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh may be heading to the NFL in 2023 and tight end Luke Schoonmaker is definitely making the jump.

Schoonmaker has one year of eligibility left in Ann Arbor, but he he announced on Monday that he will be giving it up in order to enter the professional ranks.

“Coach Harbaugh and a lot of the offensive coaches have given me the confidence that I’m ready for the next level, and I’ve developed into a complete tight end ,” Schoonmaker told Pete Thamel of ESPN.com. “I’m at that point where I can now begin the process for the next level. With that guidance and the guidance of others, it’s that time.”

Schoonmaker had 35 catches for 418 yards and three touchdowns for the Wolverines this season. He also drew strong reviews for his blocking and his ability to make plays in both areas should help him find a home in the NFL.