Mac Jones calls trade a “mutual parting of ways” that “was the best decision for both of us”

Mac Jones returns home after the trade to Jacksonville, getting a new start after three up-and-down seasons in New England.

Despite how it turned out with the Patriots, Jones said he wouldn’t change anything.

“I don’t have regrets,” Jones said in his introductory news conference, via video from the team. “I feel like I put everything out there. I gave a lot to that organization, and they gave a lot to me. I’m going to do the same thing here.”

The 15th overall choice in 2021, Jones went to the Pro Bowl as a rookie but was only 8-17 as a starter the past two seasons and lost his job at the end of last season. The Patriots will go back to the draft to take another swing at finding their franchise quarterback, and Jones will get a new start backing up Trevor Lawrence for at least a season.

“I have all the respect for those guys up there,” Jones said. “They’re my first team, drafted me in the first round and can’t thank them enough. Obviously, we kind of just decided the mutual parting of ways was the best decision for both of us. For me, it was just about moving on and getting back home, and I can’t be more excited. And for them, it’s about moving forward and turning the page. So really, that’s kind of what we decided, and I think it’s a great decision.”

Jones, who passed for 8,918 yards with 46 touchdowns and 36 interceptions, said “every experience is a good experience if you learn from it” when asked about his time in New England.

“A lot of great learning experiences,” Jones said. “Learned from a great head coach, obviously, one of the greatest of all time. Been fortunate to kind of work with some great head coaches and learned a lot. Played a lot of games. Started a lot of games. Obviously, things went the way they did. My goal was to get the train back on the tracks. I think I can do that here.”