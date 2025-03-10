Mack Hollins jumps from Bills to Patriots

The Patriots are spending, baby.

New England continues to snatch free agents. The latest comes from a division rival.

Via Mike Garafolo of NFL Media, receiver Mack Hollins has agreed to terms on a two-year, $8.4 million deal with New England. The contract has a $2 million total upside.

Hollins had his most productive season with the Raiders in 2022, with 94 targets, 57 catches, and 690 yards. His coach that year was new (old) Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels.

Hollins entered the NFL in 2017, winning a Super Bowl with the Eagles. He has also played for the Dolphins and the Falcons.

Beyond his on-field contributions, he has a unique style for entering stadiums before games. Always barefoot. Usually creative.