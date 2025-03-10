 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_isaiahrodgers_250310.jpg
CB Rodgers can ‘fly’ on Vikings defense
nbc_simms_fieldsjets_250310.jpg
Can Fields take next step with reported Jets move?
nbc_simms_samdarnold_250310.jpg
‘More ceiling’ to come for Darnold with Seahawks

Other PFT Content

NFL: NFC Wild Card Round-Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams
2025 NFL free agency tracker: Signings, trades, franchise tags, news
NFL: Chicago Bears at San Francisco 49ers
Deebo Samuel says he weighed 225 pounds last year, 10 pounds above his listed weight
AFC Wild Card Playoffs: Los Angeles Chargers v Houston Texans
Jim Harbaugh ranked dead last in player survey about efficient use of time
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_isaiahrodgers_250310.jpg
CB Rodgers can ‘fly’ on Vikings defense
nbc_simms_fieldsjets_250310.jpg
Can Fields take next step with reported Jets move?
nbc_simms_samdarnold_250310.jpg
‘More ceiling’ to come for Darnold with Seahawks

Other PFT Content

NFL: NFC Wild Card Round-Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams
2025 NFL free agency tracker: Signings, trades, franchise tags, news
NFL: Chicago Bears at San Francisco 49ers
Deebo Samuel says he weighed 225 pounds last year, 10 pounds above his listed weight
AFC Wild Card Playoffs: Los Angeles Chargers v Houston Texans
Jim Harbaugh ranked dead last in player survey about efficient use of time
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Mack Hollins jumps from Bills to Patriots

  
Published March 10, 2025 07:19 PM

The Patriots are spending, baby.

New England continues to snatch free agents. The latest comes from a division rival.

Via Mike Garafolo of NFL Media, receiver Mack Hollins has agreed to terms on a two-year, $8.4 million deal with New England. The contract has a $2 million total upside.

Hollins had his most productive season with the Raiders in 2022, with 94 targets, 57 catches, and 690 yards. His coach that year was new (old) Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels.

Hollins entered the NFL in 2017, winning a Super Bowl with the Eagles. He has also played for the Dolphins and the Falcons.

Beyond his on-field contributions, he has a unique style for entering stadiums before games. Always barefoot. Usually creative.