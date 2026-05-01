Makai Lemon: I definitely feel like I’ll click well with DeVonta Smith

The Eagles brought in receiver Makai Lemon with the No. 20 overall pick in this year’s draft, ostensibly setting him up to be one of the club’s top wideouts alongside DeVonta Smith in the coming season once A.J. Brown is traded.

Lemon and Smith have already started getting to know each other, attending Game 3 of the first round NBA playoff matchup between the Philadelphia 76ers and Boston Celtics.

Lemon told reporters on Thursday that the two got to talk and Smith said that he’ll love it.

“Yeah, super humble guy, super chill, super calm, kind of my type of vibe,” Lemon said, via Reuben Frank of NBCSportsPhiladelphia.com. “So I feel like me and him clicked on those things. When you step on the field, he’s already got that dog mentality. So I think me and him are going to click well, definitely.”

Smith and Lemon are each what one could consider undersized receivers, but both have shown an ability to still be productive — particularly Smith at the highest level.

“Yeah, he’s definitely not the biggest guy, not the tallest guy on the field. But having that heart makes him such an impact player. And that’s what sticks out to me,” Lemon said. “Once you have a guy like that on your team, lined up next to you, I feel like that’s only going to make you better. And I feel like we can help each other in any way.”

Lemon won the 2025 Biletnikoff award as the nation’s best receiver in 2025. He caught 79 passes for 1,156 yards with 11 touchdowns in his final season with USC.