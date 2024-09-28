Malik Nabers has second-most catches through first four NFL games

Yes, Malik Nabers is the real deal.

The Giants rookie receiver caught 12 passes on Thursday night against the Cowboys. That gives him 35 through four games.

It puts him at No. 2 on the list of most catches made in a player’s first four games.

Nabers, the sixth overall pick in the draft, is second only to Rams receiver Puka Nacua, who caught 39 passes in his first four games a year ago.

He added 110 yards on Thursday night, giving him 381 through four games. That wasn’t enough to crack the top five all-time list for an NFL player’s first four games; Dan Edwards of the 1950 New York Yanks will continue to keep the No. 5 spot, with 412. (Nacua set the record last year, with 501.)

Nabers suffered a concussion late in Thursday’s 20-15 loss. He said on social media that he’s fine. He’ll still have to pass through the various stages of the return-to-play protocol. He has a couple of extra days to do it; the Giants face the Seahawks in Seattle on October 6.